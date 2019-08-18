Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 300.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 289.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 733,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,995. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.