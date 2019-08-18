LatiumX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,077.00 (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, LatiumX has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. LatiumX has a total market cap of $285,996.00 and $2,077.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00269224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.01321643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,906,901 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

