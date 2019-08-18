LATOKEN (LA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $36.70 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, COSS and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00268250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.01324843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000436 BTC.

LATOKEN’s launch date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, COSS, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

