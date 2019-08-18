Lcnb Corp Sells 238 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.9% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,990 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,051 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11,029.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,378,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,845,000 after purchasing an additional 975,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $2,720,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,392 shares of company stock worth $32,382,367 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,069,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $293.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

