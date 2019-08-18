Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

