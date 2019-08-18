Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $50.58.

