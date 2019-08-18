Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,800,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 130.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,708,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 967,508 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,743,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,899,000 after acquiring an additional 612,260 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,361,287.5% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after acquiring an additional 544,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $67.14. 403,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,452. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $67.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

