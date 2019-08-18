LIFE (LIFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,678.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.01325253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00095972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000432 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

