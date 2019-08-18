Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.46 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00026449 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00738768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015366 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

