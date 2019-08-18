Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.35.

LQDA stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.62% and a negative net margin of 1,964.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

