Loopring (LRC) Hits Market Cap of $31.97 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $31.97 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, AirSwap, Bithumb and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.01308563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00095274 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 896,100,716 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Upbit, YoBit, Bitbns, OKEx, HitBTC, IDAX, OTCBTC, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bithumb, DragonEX, Binance, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

