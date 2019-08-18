LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

LSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.03 million and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. LSL Property Services has a one year low of GBX 190.50 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 305 ($3.99).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.