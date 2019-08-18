Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Luckin Coffee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luckin Coffee will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luckin Coffee.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zephirin Group started coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at about $25,238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at about $25,180,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at about $21,228,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at about $19,490,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at about $10,034,000.

Shares of NYSE:LK traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 5,170,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

