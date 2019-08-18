Luna Coin (LUNA) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Luna Coin has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,438.00 and approximately $254.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00269764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.01323648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.