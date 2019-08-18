Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Alphabet by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 4,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 27,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Alphabet by 22.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,179.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,158.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.