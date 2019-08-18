Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

MBUU stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 213,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $526.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

