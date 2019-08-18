Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$22.21 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$18.33 and a one year high of C$25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.08.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$313,357.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,578.75. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$43,123.19.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

