Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 856,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 208,022 shares.The stock last traded at $35.01 and had previously closed at $34.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 69.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 352,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter valued at $6,320,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 28.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 698,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 156,626 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter valued at $2,948,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,634,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

