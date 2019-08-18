Markel Corp Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.30% of FactSet Research Systems worth $33,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 229,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.60. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In related news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $12,417,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,885,376.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,848 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

