Markel Corp Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 128,720 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.9% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Markel Corp owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $60,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,126,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.42. 1,824,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.00 and its 200 day moving average is $200.19. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

