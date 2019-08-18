Markel Corp Has $7.91 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Markel Corp raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 170.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 101,464.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 403,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equifax by 68.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 618,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,266.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after acquiring an additional 217,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $15,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.09.

NYSE:EFX traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.74. 434,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,013. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

