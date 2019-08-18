Markel Corp Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $39,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after buying an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,511,000 after buying an additional 265,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,426,000 after buying an additional 234,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 241,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after buying an additional 231,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.27.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $19,615,656. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $214.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.87. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $220.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

