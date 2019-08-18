Markel Corp Lowers Position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Markel Corp cut its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 703,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned about 0.23% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 400,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert purchased 10,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 20,899 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,222.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,267,508 shares of company stock worth $10,700,322 in the last ninety days.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

