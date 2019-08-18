Markel Corp Raises Stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Markel Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,009. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,880 shares in the company, valued at $830,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $4,470,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $61,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 769,761 shares of company stock worth $56,217,732. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

