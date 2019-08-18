Markel Corp Takes $306,000 Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,952,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,894,000 after acquiring an additional 253,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 392,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 226,311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

GT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

