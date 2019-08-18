MarteXcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $60,150.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,576,783 coins. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

