MassGrid (MGD) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $652.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,436.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.40 or 0.01863510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.59 or 0.03054009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00732623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00813449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00509281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00134324 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,544,665 coins and its circulating supply is 74,227,951 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

