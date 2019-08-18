MASTERNET Reaches One Day Volume of $607.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, MASTERNET has traded 8% lower against the dollar. MASTERNET has a market cap of $16,142.00 and $607.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

