Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MMX. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an average rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE MMX opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,998,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

