MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MEC has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 15,000 shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $181,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford O. Sanderson purchased 2,000 shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,434 shares of company stock valued at $826,899.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

