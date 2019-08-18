McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $737,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,456 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

