McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 492 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $355,441,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,310,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.