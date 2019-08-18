McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 270,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

