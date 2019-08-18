McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Total System Services comprises 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Total System Services by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,608,000 after purchasing an additional 512,668 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,842,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Total System Services by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Total System Services by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,075,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 195,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

TSS stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.35. 771,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,759. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $138.66.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

