Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,085,000 after purchasing an additional 166,952 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,139,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,220,000 after purchasing an additional 530,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,889 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,375. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,532. The company has a market capitalization of $222.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

