MetaHash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.17 Million (MHC)

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. MetaHash has a market cap of $17.90 million and $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last week, MetaHash has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00267766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.01319174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00095799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MetaHash Coin Profile

MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org. The official message board for MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

MetaHash Coin Trading

MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

