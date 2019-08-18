MIB Coin (MIB) One Day Volume Hits $3,794.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $410,272.00 and $3,794.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026210 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003633 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 329,935,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,633,425 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

