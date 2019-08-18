Mincoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $54,888.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00744038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,740,427 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

