Minereum Market Cap Hits $56,014.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Minereum has a total market cap of $56,014.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Minereum has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00268977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.01325738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,640,227 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

