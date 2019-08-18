Mirai (MRI) Price Up 36% This Week

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Mirai has a market capitalization of $6,050.00 and approximately $2,204.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00560134 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005412 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000357 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

