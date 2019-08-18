Mithril Ore Price Reaches $19.07 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Mithril Ore has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Mithril Ore has a market cap of $243,219.00 and $509.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can currently be purchased for about $19.07 or 0.00185128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00065266 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00365814 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006998 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

MORE is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.