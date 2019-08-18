Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vs. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Critical Analysis

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna N/A N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.21% -29.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $135.07 million 32.17 -$384.73 million ($4.95) -2.66 CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($0.32) -10.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Moderna and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 0 9 0 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Moderna presently has a consensus target price of $27.56, suggesting a potential upside of 109.39%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.75%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moderna.

Summary

Moderna beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprises ZEVALIN, an ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In addition, the company engages in the development of a portfolio of 26 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate indicated for hepatitis B virus; and 4 pipeline ANDAs that are pending FDA approval. Further, it is involved in developing ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II studies for solid tumors, as well as various proprietary early-stage immune-oncological potential candidates in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

