Moin Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Moin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Moin has a market cap of $79,495.00 and $403.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 245.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,552,431 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

