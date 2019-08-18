Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 75,410 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 75,410 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,292,000 after acquiring an additional 785,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $723,526,000 after acquiring an additional 824,109 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,321,000 after acquiring an additional 755,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,319,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. 22,701,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,219,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

