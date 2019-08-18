MyWish Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. MyWish has a market cap of $201,495.00 and $2,429.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.01327706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.