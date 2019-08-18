Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 9.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, 14,792,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 13,121,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.51.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

In other news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 177,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $359,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

