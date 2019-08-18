nDEX (NDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,572.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, nDEX has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a market cap of $20,572.00 and approximately $1,478.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00265357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.01316910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023647 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00095496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000435 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

