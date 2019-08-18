Neutron (NTRN) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $162,109.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

