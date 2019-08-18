New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 69.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622,000 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment comprises 1.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in New Residential Investment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in New Residential Investment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,270. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.