NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings. NewLink Genetics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewLink Genetics.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 6,587.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLNK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 203,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 12.77. NewLink Genetics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

